Ex-school therapist in Iowa pleads guilty to sex with boy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A former Cedar Rapids public school therapist has pleaded guilty to a federal count of enticement of a minor after authorities said the woman had sex with a 14-year-old boy who was a student in her care.

Miranda Breeden, 46, entered the plea Tuesday in Cedar Rapids’ federal court after admitting she could have been charged with third-degree sexual abuse in state court, federal prosecutors said in a news release.

Investigators found multiple social media messages between Breeden and the boy in which Breeden arranged to meet the child for sex from November 2019 through at least January 2020, prosecutors said. Breeden had been hired in August 2019 to be a mental health therapist in the Cedar Rapids Community School District.

Breeden faces a mandatory minimum 10-year prison term and up to life in prison when she’s sentenced at a later date.

