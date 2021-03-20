Ex-Sioux City councilman admits to storing hazardous waste

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former Sioux City councilman has pleaded guilty to illegally storing and transporting several tons of toxic leaded glass processed by his now-closed recycling company.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Aaron Rochester entered his plea Friday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to unlawful storage of hazardous waste and unlawful transportation of hazardous waste.

He faces up to five years in prison on each charge. No sentencing date has been set.

The 47-year-old operated Recylcetronics, a business that crushed and recycled cathode ray tubes, the glass video displays commonly found in televisions and computer monitors. The CRT glass contains lead and may also contain mercury and other toxic materials that can be toxic to humans and may lead to cognitive impairment and organ damage.

Rochester was charged in September 2018 with illegally stockpiling the crushed CRT glass at several sites.

