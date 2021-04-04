 Skip to main content
Ex-superintendent of Sioux City wastewater plant sentenced
AP

Ex-superintendent of Sioux City wastewater plant sentenced

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former supervisor at Sioux City's wastewater treatment plant has been sentenced to three months in jail and fined $6,000 for his role in the manipulation of water sample test results.

Jay Niday, 63, was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy and falsifying or providing inaccurate information, The Sioux City Journal reported. He will also serve two years of probation after completing his sentence.

Prosecutors said Niday and Patrick Schwarte, a plant shift supervisor, manipulated chlorine levels between 2012 and 2015 to make it appear the city was meeting federal E. coli standards.

Niday’s attorney, John Greer, of Spencer, Iowa, said the motive was unclear because Niday did not receive any financial gain. He said Niday found out Schwarte was manipulating the results but didn't stop the practice.

Schwarte was sentenced in November to two years probation and a $5,000 fine for the same two charges.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sioux City Journal.

