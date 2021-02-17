 Skip to main content
Explosion, fire rock western Iowa fuel distributing business
CARROLL, Iowa (AP) — Fire officials are looking into what caused a fire and explosions at a western Iowa propane and fuel distribution business that rocked the area into the early-morning hours Wednesday.

Several fire departments spent hours putting out a blaze reported shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday at Al’s Corner Oil Company in Carroll County, television station WOI reported. Firefighters at the scene said the fire ignited several propane tanks stored at the business, with one person saying “it sounded like jet engines taking off. The ground was shaking.”

Passerby Wade Adams told WOI he felt one explosion from about a mile away.

No injuries were reported. The company is the home office for 26 convenience stores in west central Iowa. It also provides farm fuel and propane delivery for commercial and residential customers and is a distributor for Sinclair Oil & Lubricants.

