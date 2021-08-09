 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Explosion levels home in Hamilton County; no one hurt
0 Comments
AP

Explosion levels home in Hamilton County; no one hurt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DUNCOMBE, Iowa (AP) — An explosion has leveled a home in rural central Iowa, but the home was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt, officials said.

The explosion happened around 9 p.m. Sunday in Hamilton County, about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) northeast of Duncombe, the Fort Dodge Messenger reported. Debris from the explosion landed as far away as 100 yards (91.4 meters) in all directions from where the home had stood.

Jason Ribbens told the Messenger he heard the explosion from his home about a mile away and could see flames shooting up above the cornfields. The home’s owner, Donald Christopherson of Lehigh, said he had grown up in the house.

Fire officials are investigating to try to determine what caused the explosion.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Messenger.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire evacuees take refuge on ship in Greece

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News