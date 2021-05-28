Farm laborer convicted in 2018 stabbing death of Iowa runner

Klaver said the verdict was an emotional moment for the family of Tibbetts, calling the outcome a “weight off of everyone's shoulders." Several of her relatives, including her mother, had watched the proceedings daily in a conference room across from the courtroom, where the public was banned due to COVID-19 protocols.

Bahena Rivera’s defense attorneys, Chad and Jennifer Frese, said they were disappointed in the verdict and would appeal. They said their client had consistently since 2018 told them the story he shared on the witness stand about two masked men that he claims were responsible, even though prosecutors had never previously heard that claim.

Jennifer Frese said that if the testimony had been coached by defense lawyers, “we would have come up with something better than that.”

“We can tell you that getting to know Cristhian Bahena, we are very surprised that he would be the kind of person that would commit a crime like this,” Chad Frese said. “He is nothing but a soft-spoken, respectful, kind person.”

They said they would renew their arguments that Bahena Rivera’s statements to police were coerced and should be suppressed, along with the discovery of Tibbetts’ body that followed.