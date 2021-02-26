Father of Iowa drug sentencing reformer faces prison in meth case

Des Moines police officers executed a warrant at Michael Klinefeldt’s home in January. They found 29.5 grams of methamphetamine in his bedroom closet, $653 cash in his wallet, Ziploc bags and other paraphernalia — evidence consistent with what a drug trafficker would have if he also uses some of his own supply, an investigator said in a criminal complaint.

Polk County turned over the case to federal prosecutors, who sought the indictment and immediately requested a sentencing enhancement, citing Klinefeldt’s 2003 conviction. That means he faces 10 years to life in prison if he’s convicted.

Michael Klinefeldt has been temporarily jailed pending a detention hearing next week. A federal judge from outside Iowa has been assigned to handle the case to avoid conflicts of interest.

Michael Klinefeldt left prison in 2011 and was transferred to a Des Moines halfway house, where he completed his sentence in 2012. He stayed out of trouble for years while on supervised release, which a judge ended four years early in 2016 at his request so that he could apply to have his voting rights restored before the presidential election.