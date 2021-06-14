Father, son charged with storming Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The FBI on Friday arrested an Iowa man and his adult son after they discussed on social media their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, court records show.

Daryl Johnson, 50, of St. Ansgar and 29-year-old Daniel Johnson of Austin, Minnesota, were arrested separately by agents on Friday morning.

An FBI affidavit quotes Daniel Johnson as writing “We stormed capitol hill” to a contact on Facebook on Jan. 6.

“lol Dad and I were one of the first ones inside,” his message allegedly said.

The two made initial appearances in federal courts in Iowa and Minnesota then were released from custody pending further proceedings in Washington, D.C. They are charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, violent entry, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Daryl Johnson declined comment when reached by phone Monday in St. Ansgar, a town of 1,200 where his father, Norman Johnson, is a former mayor and well known businessman.

Norman Johnson, who lost his reelection bid in 2019, also declined to comment on the arrests of his son and grandson. “I have plenty of thoughts but I'm not going to share them,” he said.