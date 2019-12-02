Federal judge halts enforcement of Iowa’s ‘ag gag’ law

State Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa, said drafters were “very careful” to model the revised Iowa law after others that have withstood court scrutiny.

Rozenboom said he was “extremely disappointed” with Monday’s development.

“I think that we in the Legislature are the ones that make the laws. I don’t think judges do that, so I’m disappointed,” said Rozenboom, who noted he and several relatives were victims of an attempt by activists last May who “came to me lying through their teeth, trying to get access to my building” when he raises hogs.

“I’m not ready to make any projections of what I’ll do if the courts would rule this unconstitutional,” he said, “but I’m personally very disgusted that we can’t protect honest, hard-working Iowans but we’ll protect criminals and people that lie for a living.”

In granting the preliminary injunction, the court examined several prongs of a test to see if one were warranted. One of those tests — the public interest — is key to the plaintiffs’ argument.

“Although this court seriously considers the public’s interest in seeing the enforcement of criminal laws, defendants have done little to show that (SF 519) responds to ongoing issues of public concern unrelated to the suppression of free speech.” Gritzner wrote. “By contrast, the public benefits from people and organizations exercising First Amendment rights and educating the public about important issues relating to animal abuse and safety at agricultural production facilities.”

