 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring

Federal authorities say an investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of the Miami-based theft ring began in June with a Nebraska investigation into the theft of semitrailers loaded with nearly $1 million in frozen beef from areas near Grand Island and Lincoln.

The investigation, led by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska and Homeland Security’s Major Crimes Task Force in Omaha, determined that the theft ring was targeting beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Charging documents say federal investigators used phone records and GPS tracking devices on trucks being driven by three men from Miami to place the men in and around meatpacking plants where trailers of meat products were stolen. The documents don't say what the men did with the meat. Lancaster County Sheriff's Capt. Michael Peschong said Wednesday that officials are still investigating those details.

People are also reading…

“We haven’t nailed down the exact details on where all the meat stole ended up yet,” Peschong said.

Investigators said they have identified approximately 45 thefts that occurred across the six Midwest states totaling $9 million in loss.

On Oct. 20, investigators arrested 38-year-old Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 37-year-old Ledier Machin Andino, and 39-year-old Delvis L. Fuentes, all of Miami, in south Florida. Online court documents show they are charged with transporting stolen goods and money laundering in Florida's federal court.

Lopez was released on bond last Friday and plans to plead not guilty, according to his attorney, Omar A. Lopez of Miami. Del Sol's bond hearing is set for Thursday, said his attorney, Alfredo Izaguirre of Coral Gables, Florida. Del Sol also plans to plead not guilty, Izaguirre said.

An attorney for Andino did not immediately return a phone message left for her.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa has record haul on sports bets

Iowa has record haul on sports bets

Iowa’s 19 state-licensed casinos reported adjusted gross revenue of nearly $451 million from slot machines and table games and a separate sports wagering handle of more than $431 million that netted them $51 million in receipts

Reynolds, DeJear, argue taxes, abortion in gubernatorial debate

Reynolds, DeJear, argue taxes, abortion in gubernatorial debate

Reynolds touted the record of her 6-year term, pointing to tax cuts and keeping schools and businesses open during the COVID-19 pandemic as her major achievements. DeJear, a businesswoman from Des Moines, said the state had been underfunding critical systems.

Once key, US newspaper editorial endorsements fade away

Once key, US newspaper editorial endorsements fade away

Once a key part of the political season and an important role for newspapers, editorial endorsements of candidates are fading away. A recent announcement that newspapers controlled by the Alden Global Capital hedge fund would no longer endorse candidates for president, governor and U.S. Senate is the latest indicator of the trend. In many cases, endorsements have become victim to both the news industry's troubles and the era's bitter politics. After many newspapers advised against voting for Donald Trump as president in 2016 — and he won anyway — many news organizations wonder if it's worth alienating readers when they're hard enough to come by.

Watch Now: Related Video

Oz focuses on Fetterman's policies, not health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News