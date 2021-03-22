Few good options as Iowa considers suing for census data

DES MOINES — A top Statehouse Republican has suggested the state sue the Census Bureau to get data needed to complete legislative redistricting that the federal agency says won’t be available until late September.

The Iowa Legislature is charged with approving new congressional and legislative district maps every 10 years based on census data. However, because of delays due to COVID-19 and changes the Trump administration made, the bureau won’t be able to meet its usual timeline for delivering that data.

No decision has been made whether to sue for the data, according to Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, and other options are being considered. He did not elaborate.

The Iowa Constitution requires lawmakers to approve a plan by Sept. 1, which will not be possible if, as the Census Bureau has said, the data is not available until Sept. 30. That would be six months later than its original March 31 release date, which previously was pushed out to July 30. In 2011, the Legislature approved new maps April 14.

If the data isn’t available until Sept. 30, the Iowa Supreme Court would approve a map before the end of the year. The new map would be used in the 2022 election and until a new map is approved after the 2030 census.