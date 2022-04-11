Final suspect sentenced in New Year's killing in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Mo. (AP) — The last of four people charged in a fatal shooting at a New Year's Eve party in Sioux City has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Liliana Gutierrez, 21, was sentenced Monday for driving three other suspects to a home where the party was being held on Jan. 1, 2021. The three suspects fired at least 27 shots into the house, killing 18-year-old Mia Kritis and wounding three others.
Gutierrez, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in February to two felony charges of reckless use of a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of accessory after the fact.
Her three co-defendants — Christopher Morales, Carlos Morales and Anthony Bauer -- all pleaded guilty to reduced charges of second-degree murder, The Sioux City Journal reported.
Police have said there is no evidence that Gutierrez fired any shots.
At their plea hearings, Christopher Morales admitted to firing the shots that killed Kritis and wounded the others. His brother, Carlos Morales, and Bauer admitted they also fired shots.
Christopher Morales, 21, was sentenced to 55 years in prison, and Bauer, 19, was sentenced to 50 years. Carlos Morales, 19, was sentenced to 50 years in prison but because he was a juvenile at the time, he must serve only 15 years before he's eligible for parole.
