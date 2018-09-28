CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A nonprofit group says a shortfall in donations is forcing it to close two shelters for homeless people in Cedar Rapids.
Station KCRG reports that Mission of Hope needs donations of about $40,000 a month to staff and maintain the shelters. Gifts in August totaled only $16,000 and have reached just $8,000 so far in September.
Executive director Kim Reem says the two shelter houses for overnight stays will close Saturday morning and five workers will be laid off. Reem says the shelters will remain closed until the long-term financial situation changes.
Officials say Mission of Hope provides 28 beds out of the 142 available every night for the homeless in Cedar Rapids.
———
Information from: KCRG-TV, http://www.kcrg.com