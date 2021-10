IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Four mobile homes are damaged and nine residents are displaced after a fire at a mobile home park in Johnson County, Iowa.

KGAN-TV reports that the fire broke out Friday afternoon at the Regency Mobile Home Court. Officials say two of the mobile homes were severely damaged.

No one was hurt and the Red Cross is helping those who were displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KGAN-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0