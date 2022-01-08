 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Firefighters called to E. Iowa house fire, find 2 bodies

Firefighters who responded to a house fire in the eastern Iowa city of Riverside found the bodies of two people inside

  • 0

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters who responded to a house fire early Saturday in the eastern Iowa city of Riverside found the bodies of two people inside.

The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. at a home in Riverside, and when firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the structure, the Washington County Communications Center said.

Firefighters recovered two bodies, which were taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny. Authorities did not immediately release the names of those killed.

Riverside is a community of 1,100 people about 13 miles south of Iowa City.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: SB-L vs Cherokee girls basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News