Firefighters called to E. Iowa house fire, find 2 bodies

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters who responded to a house fire early Saturday in the eastern Iowa city of Riverside found the bodies of two people inside.

The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. at a home in Riverside, and when firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the structure, the Washington County Communications Center said.

Firefighters recovered two bodies, which were taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny. Authorities did not immediately release the names of those killed.

Riverside is a community of 1,100 people about 13 miles south of Iowa City.

