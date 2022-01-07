 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Firefighters find 1 dead in West Burlington mobile home fire

Firefighters have found one person dead inside a burning mobile home near the southwestern Iowa city of West Burlington

  • 0

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters found one person dead inside a burning mobile home early Thursday near the southwestern Iowa city of West Burlington.

Fire crews were called to the home in Flint River Township shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday and found it engulfed in flames, The Hawk Eye reported.

Firefighters worked to knock down the flames and found the body during a search of the home.

The Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny will conduct an autopsy to identify the person and establish a cause of death, officials said. No other injuries were reported from the fire.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Hawk Eye.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers witness supergiant star explosion for the first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News