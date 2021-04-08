Firefighters rescue tenant from burning Muscatine house

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters in Muscatine rescued a third-floor tenant in a house converted into separate apartments that caught fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the house around 6 a.m., and arriving crews found smoke and flames coming from the structure’s second floor, according to a news release from the city of Muscatine.

Firefighters tracking the flames to an upstairs unit found the occupant on the third floor above the flames and pulled the person to safety. The person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

A firefighter who became overheated while fighting the fire also was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. The cause of the fire had not been released by midday Thursday.

