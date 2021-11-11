Firm hired by Iowa for prison review didn't disclose lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A company Iowa hired to review state prison security problems didn't disclose that a subsidiary settled a Mississippi lawsuit alleging a questionable relationship with a consultant and a corrections official imprisoned over corruption allegations.

That's prompted criticism from a watchdog group and the top Democrat on the legislative subcommittee that oversees the Department of Corrections' budget, the Des Moines Register reports.

The state sought the review after two inmates killed a correctional officer and nurse at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in March.

State rules require companies bidding on contracts to disclose information about adverse events, including lawsuits. CGL Companies didn't disclose its $750,000 settlement in 2018 of lawsuit in which the Mississippi attorney general alleged racketeering by subsidiary CGL Facility Management.

CGL referred questions to Iowa corrections officials, and department spokesperson Nick Crawford said it has no problem with the lack of disclosure because it considers the subsidiary a separate company.

But Neil Gordon of the Project on Government Oversight said that's a "typical corporate dodge." Democratic state Sen. Todd Taylor, of Cedar Rapids, called the findings worrisome.

The Mississippi case was filed after a federal corruption investigation. Federal prosecutors said Mississippi's corrections commissioner was at the center of a network that fixed government bids and funneled millions of dollars to him.

A CGL consultant pled guilty to funneling payoffs to the commissioner. The commissioner pled guilty to tax and money laundering charges.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0