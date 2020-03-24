First coronavirus-related death in Iowa confirmed

Iowa has its first death related to the novel coronavirus.

The state announced Tuesday evening that the virus-related death was a Dubuque County resident whose age was between 61 and 80 years old.

No other details were released.

“Our hearts are heavy with the first loss of an Iowan to COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. “I continue to urge all Iowans to protect their health and the health of others, especially older individuals and those with chronic health conditions who are most at risk. We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus.”

Nineteen new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Iowa on Tuesday, state officials said.

That brings the total confirmed cases in Iowa to 124 in 30 different counties, according to state data.

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the time of the governor’s daily press conference and before the state learned of the first death, 17 patients were hospitalized in Iowa as a result of the virus, up from seven just a day earlier; 10 patients had been discharged and are recovering, state officials said.

More than 2,400 tests have been conducted at the state hygienic lab or at private labs since they started reporting, according to state data.

