 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Sioux City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Company
AP

First probable case of monkeypox reported in Iowa

An adult from north-central Iowa is infected with the state’s first probable case of monkeypox

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An adult from north-central Iowa is infected with the state's first probable case of monkeypox, the Iowa Department of Public Health said.

The patient, who was not identified, was likely infected during international travel and is now in isolation and receiving outpatient care, the health department said Friday. The department is conducting contact tracing to determine if anyone else is at risk.

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

U.S. health officials on Tuesday expanded the pool of people advised to get vaccinated to include those who may realize on their own that they could get infected. That includes men who who have recently had sex with men at parties or in other gatherings in cities where monkeypox cases have been identified.

People are also reading…

They also said they are providing more monkeypox vaccine, working to expand testing, and taking other steps to try to get ahead of the outbreak. About 460 cases have been reported in 32 states.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three finalists announced for Iowa Supreme Court opening

Three finalists announced for Iowa Supreme Court opening

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will choose from among the three finalists, who are, according to a news release from the state court system: Alan Heavens, a Northeast Iowa judge from the 1st District, David May, an Iowa Court of Appeals judge and William Miller, a lawyer with Dorsey & Whitney in Des Moines. 

Iowa governor to pursue abortion restrictions in courts

Iowa governor to pursue abortion restrictions in courts

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that she'll seek to end most abortions in the state by turning to the courts. She'll ask them to relax the legal standard used to evaluate restrictions and to reverse a decision that halted a ban as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. That law bans abortions once cardiac activity can be detected. A state court judge found the 2018 law unconstitutional under previous Iowa Supreme Court rulings. However, the high court on June 17 reversed previous precedent which would allow the law to be considered under a lower legal threshold.

Iowa court reverses precedent on Iowa pig farm lawsuits

Iowa court reverses precedent on Iowa pig farm lawsuits

The Iowa Supreme Court has reversed a longstanding precedent that allowed landowners to sue for damages when a neighboring hog farm causes water pollution or odor problems that affect quality of life. A majority of the court concluded Thursday that a 2004 decision was wrong. The reversal is a significant blow to property owners who live in rural areas  who want to take legal action over expanding hog farms. It’s a victory for the agriculture industry in Iowa because it strengthens the immunity law protecting livestock farmers from nuisance lawsuits. Iowa is the nation’s leading pork producer with 23 million pigs.

Man sentenced to life term for killing of Iowa state trooper

Man sentenced to life term for killing of Iowa state trooper

An Iowa man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper last year during a standoff and shootout with police. The mandatory sentence was handed down Monday, a little more than a month after a jury found 42-year-old Michael Lang guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and assaulting a police officer for his actions on April 9, 2021, that killed patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. Smith was shot as he led a tactical team into Lang’s home to arrest him following Lang’s assault of another officer during a traffic stop that day. Smith was a 27-year patrol veteran. Judge Joel Dalrymple also ordered Lang to pay $150,000 in restitution to Smith’s estate.

Woman charged after 1,000 pigs found dead at Iowa site

An Iowa woman is facing criminal charges after more than 1,000 pigs were found dead on a property. KCCI-TV reports that the Sac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Thursday and found the animals dead at two confinement sites. Authorities say 33-year-old Elana Laber was responsible for maintaining the sites. The sheriff’s office said the pigs had been dead for at least a week and had no access to food or water. Laber is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of livestock neglect. It isn't clear if she has an attorney.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 2022 Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News