Fisherman who died at lake identified as Indianola resident
AP

CENTERVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A fisherman who died at Rathbun Lake has been identified as a 79-year-old resident of Indianola, officials said Tuesday.

The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Ralph Rosenberger. An autopsy determined he died of accidental drowning.

Witnesses saw Rosenberger fishing in a boat Friday afternoon and then noticed him floating in the water. They quickly reached him and began CPR while others called emergency responders, who arrived and also attempted lifesaving efforts.

Rosenberger was pronounced dead at the lake.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

