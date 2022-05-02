Fishermen save man inside car floating on Cedar River near Waterloo's Sherwood Park

WATERLOO – A Friday night fishing excursion turned out to be yet another example of an “adventure on the Cedar River” for two best friends after they possibly saved the life of a man who was floating on the waterway inside a car.

Bryan Olson and Rodney Barnes of Cedar Falls almost didn’t venture out from the Sherwood Park boat ramp to catfish because of the weather.

But they ended up going out anyway and coming across the tail lights of a floating, four-door vehicle with a man inside.

They made their way to the middle of the river, where they found the water was up to the man’s ankles, and “he still had his seatbelt on,” they said.

Olson and Barnes managed to pull him out through the car window, which was already open when they arrived, and get him onto their fishing boat.

About 15 minutes after the rescue, the car was almost completely submerged in the river. The friends feared he could have gotten hypothermia, or even died if the vehicle had reached the Sans Souci Island wing dam because of its turbulence and suction.

“He was going to die,” said Olson without hesitation.

They called 911 at about 9:20 p.m. Olson and Barnes had already brought the man ashore by the time first responders arrived on scene. Not shaken up at all, the buddies continued to fish later into the evening.

