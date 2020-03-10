Five more cases of coronavirus in Iowa

COVID-19, which first was linked to an outbreak in China, since has been identified in several countries, including the United States. The United States has reported more than 900 cases that are associated with 28 deaths as of Tuesday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In a Tuesday news conference, Reynolds said the state’s response is moving from “prevention to mitigation.”

All 21 Iowans who were on the Egyptian cruise have been contacted by the state public health department, Reynolds said.

State officials previously said three infected Johnson County residents had traveled from Feb. 17 to March 2 and returned to the state on March 3. Test results of these three Iowans on the Egyptian cruise were announced Sunday.

According to Johnson County Public Health officials — who held a news conference just two hours before the state announced the five additional cases — the risk to the general public in the county is “extremely low.”

Dave Koch, county public health director, said the infected individuals did not have symptoms when they interacted with the public, meaning the likelihood of spreading to others is low.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.