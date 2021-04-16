Flags, people line funeral route for slain Iowa trooper

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the state and elsewhere saluted Friday as they filed past the flag-draped casket of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, who was shot and killed last week while trying to arrest a man barricaded inside his home.

The funeral, which was open to the public, drew a standing room only crowd to the high school gymnasium in Smith's hometown of Independence, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Cedar Rapids. Smith, 51, was a 27-year-veteran of the patrol and a married father of two when he was shot and killed April 9 during a standoff with 41-year-old Michael Thomas Lang in Grundy Center.

Lang, who also was shot and critically wounded in the standoff, is charged with first-degree murder.

The Rev. Paul Heppner, who officiated the funeral, described Smith as “a mixture of stern law officer and comedian” who was a devout Christian and loved superheroes, his family and his job .

“Jim's superpower was his integrity,” Heppner said.

Smith is the second Iowa State Patrol officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty since 1936.