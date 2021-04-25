Formal attire businesses see return of customers

“Some of them are getting new dresses, but some students who graduated last year have friends who are buying their old dresses,” Carpenter said. “I think we are seeing a lot more consigning.”

When events like prom and weddings were canceled last year, many designers slowed down the number of gowns they were making, Carpenter said. Shops such as hers are experiencing a lag in supply as designers work to catch up in time for this year’s events.

“Even our designers, one of them did not make any new 2021 prom dresses for this year,” she said. “It’s not even like we could provide to our customers like we have in the past.”

Although Shelby Duggan only had one year of experience owning a wedding dress store prior to the pandemic, her store had the best sales yet in February, she said.

“Once we reopened in May (2020), I was super busy,” said Duggan, owner of Vintage Chic Bridal Boutique in Dubuque “Girls still wanted to come in and get their dress even if they weren’t having a big ceremony right away.”

In February, she sold about 30 dresses and since then has been booking up with appointments every weekend, she said.