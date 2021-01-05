 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former city clerk given probation after stealing city funds
View Comments
AP

Former city clerk given probation after stealing city funds

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — A former northwest Iowa city clerk has been sentenced to five years of probation after more than $70,000 in city funds was stolen.

Angela Sorensen, 51, of Akron, was sentenced Monday after entering an Alford plea to first-degree theft.

An audit of Westfield city funds found more than $74,000 in undeposited utility collections and improper payments, The Sioux City Journal reported. Sorensen was the city clerk in Westfield from May 2013 until her resignation in August 2017.

A presentence report recommended Sorensen be placed on probation because she had no prior criminal record and has ongoing physical and mental health issues.

Sorensen was ordered to pay restitution of $7,781 — the amount not covered by the city’s insurance carrier — and complete 50 hours of community service.

Ex-We

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sioux City Journal.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Courthouse cornerstone time capsule rededication

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News