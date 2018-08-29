Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa banker has pleaded guilty to hampering a bank examination.

Prosecutors say 38-year-old Martin Smith entered the plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The charge: aiding and abetting the obstruction of the examination of a financial institution. Prosecutors say Smith admitted backdating a refinancing loan to obstruct an investigation by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Smith was a vice president at Center Point Bank & Trust.

His sentencing hasn't been scheduled. He faces up to five years in prison.

