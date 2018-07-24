MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former school district official in northern Iowa has filed a lawsuit alleging gender and wage discrimination.
Mason City Schools' former human resources director Jodie Anderson filed the suit Friday, the Globe Gazette reported. The lawsuit names the district as well as Superintendent Dave Versteeg, School Board Vice President Jodi Draper and HR Director Tom Drzycimski.
Anderson, who started with an $80,000 salary, found that "men were being paid more than women for the same categories of work" when she examined salary structures in 2015, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit indicates that despite receiving "outstanding reviews and received compliments" for her job performance, Anderson's wage was frozen at $87,550.
The school district argued in a statement that Anderson received more than $7,500 in excess pay without board approval, confirmed by a re-audit by the State Auditor's Office.
Anderson worked for the district from 2015-2017. She said she resigned in part after feeling she had been discriminated against.
Drzycimski was hired last year to fill Anderson's position for about $23,000 more than Anderson made, despite the equal work of the role, the lawsuit said.
District officials said Drzycimski, who served as the chief administrative officer for Cerro Gordo County for more than 20 years, has "significantly more public sector human resources experience than Ms. Anderson."
"The District is fully confident in its position and that its actions will be vindicated by a court of law," the statement said.
Draper declined to comment to the newspaper. Drzycimski and Versteeg couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
———
Information from: Globe Gazette, http://www.globegazette.com/