Former news anchor elected Cedar Rapids mayor in runoff

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Former television news anchor Tiffany O’Donnell has been elected mayor of Cedar Rapids.

O’Donnell garnered 68% of the vote to businesswoman Amara Andrews’ 32% in Tuesday’s runoff election. The runoff was triggered when no candidate reached a majority 50% of the vote in the Nov. 2 general election.

O’Donnell, a former news anchor for television station KGAN and chief executive of Iowa-based women's leadership group Women Lead Change, campaigned on finishing cleanup from last year's derecho, fixing city streets and accelerating flood recovery.

O’Donnell will take office in January at the end of incumbent Mayor Brad Hart’s term.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0