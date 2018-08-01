DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A former Davenport school built in the early 1900s is being renovated and turned into 18 senior living apartments.
Three new senior living apartments have already been leased at the former Buchanan School, even though the apartments won't be move-in ready until October at the earliest, the Quad-City Times reported.
The $7.6 million renovation project began in November with emergency stabilization measures and has continued at an aggressive pace.
In addition to the work on the building, developer Chris Ales hopes to begin work on the grounds, including the installation of stormwater management features and amenities for residents.
The stormwater management plans include a large underground, rock-lined drain that will store and infiltrate water from downspouts on the building. The system would help keep the building's garden level apartments dry. The plan is under city review.
The building will offer amenities, such as a croquet lawn, horseshoes pit, greenhouse and fire pit.
Ales plans to brand the building as the Naval Station, a nod to the building's use by the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1978, when the building again became vacant.
Alderwoman Marion Meginnis said she hopes the redevelopment will spur other improvements to the neighborhood.
"There really hasn't been a big project like this on the west end. I think this will get people thinking. It will be phenomenal."
