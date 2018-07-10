DES MOINES — The outpouring of support and appreciation for former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray has moved his family, friends and former colleagues, Ray’s former chief of staff said Tuesday.
Iowans will have an opportunity to pay their respects to Ray during a public memorial Thursday at the Iowa Capitol.
Ray, Iowa’s 38th governor from 1969 to 1983, died Sunday. He was 89.
“Gov. Ray was known and beloved by three generations of Iowans,” David Oman, a former chief of staff to Ray, said Tuesday at a press conference in the Iowa Capitol media room named in Ray’s honor.
Oman said in addition to those who remember Ray as governor, more Iowans are learning about him in the wake of his death.
“(Through media reports after his passing) some Iowans have learned for the first time all of the things that he did, and other Iowans have been reminded or relearned his record, which has triggered an outpouring of support and appreciation on social media,” Oman said.
PUBLIC SERVICE
Ray will lie in state Thursday at the Iowa Capitol, where people may pay their respects.
A motorcade will start at Dunn’s Funeral Home on Grand Avenue just west of downtown Des Moines, travel past the governor’s mansion on Terrace Hill and past where Ray and his wife Billie lived (Wesley Acres) and attended high school (Roosevelt High School) and college (Drake University).
The motorcade then will stop at Des Moines City Hall; Ray served as mayor of Des Moines in the late 1990s.
From City Hall, the motorcade will travel to the Iowa Capitol, where Ray will lie in state in the rotunda.
A brief ceremony will be conducted, after which the public procession will begin. Officials expect the ceremony to be concluded at roughly 5:30 p.m., and the procession will remain open until 8:30 p.m.
FUNERAL
Ray’s funeral will be Friday at Des Moines’ First Christian Church, where Ray and his wife met during church camp. They were named king and queen of church camp one year, officials said.
The funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be officiated by the Rev. Bill Spangler-Dunning with the Christian Church in the Upper Midwest. Eulogies will be delivered by Oman, former ambassador Kenneth Quinn and Scott Raecker, director of Drake University’s Robert D. and Billie Ray Center.
The funeral service will be live-streamed online at live.drake.edu.
MEMORIES
Oman described the outpouring of appreciation for Ray from members of Iowa’s Asian community.
Ray during the 1970s helped Southeast Asian refugees displaced by military conflicts in that region to resettle in Iowa. It remains perhaps the hallmark of his legacy in office.
“Gov. Ray’s relationship with the Asian community and theirs with him is pretty well-known,” Oman said. “Some of the most heartfelt, moving, emotional tributes ... have come from some whose lives were saved, or the children or grandchildren of people whose lives were saved.”
Oman said the move, while celebrated now, was not without controversy at the time.
“With the Tai Dam refugees, those were people who were fighting communists. North Vietnam won the war. They were in great peril. They didn’t have anywhere to go, and they wanted to stay together as a small community,” Oman said. “And when all the states passed, one state stood up. ... It takes moral leadership and it takes courage.”
Bill Jackson, who served on Ray’s staff through the 1970s, remembered Ray as a caring man who would always ask staff members about their families. Jackson also recalled Ray was an outstanding ping-pong player.