Former Trump adviser to lead Iowa Gov. Reynolds' staff

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has chosen a former Trump administration State Department official to serve as her chief of staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday she has chosen a former Trump administration State Department official to serve as her chief of staff.

Taryn Frideres, an Iowa native who has worked on Reynolds’ staff as chief operating officer for the past two years, will become the governor's chief of staff beginning Dec. 1.

Frideres previously worked for Sen. Joni Ernst and served under President Donald Trump as deputy to the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and as senior advisor to the deputy secretary of state.

Frideres will replace Sara Craig Gongol, who headed Reynolds' first campaign for governor then transitioned to become the governor's chief of staff for the last four years.

Craig Gongol will become the new executive director of the Republican Governors Association, overseeing political and policy organization for a four-year term that begins in January. The RGA is a political organization that works to elect and support Republican governors.

Reynolds was reelected last week to another four-year term. She serves as the vice chairwoman of the RGA this year.

