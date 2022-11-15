Former Trump adviser to lead Iowa Gov. Reynolds' staff

Republicans took control of every U.S. House seat in Iowa as state Sen. Zach Nunn edged out incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne. Nunn held a narrow lead late Tuesday, but The Associated Press didn’t call the race until Wednesday because the race was so close. Republicans swept Iowa’s three other House seats on Election Day. During the campaign, Nunn emphasized his lifelong ties to the district that includes Des Moines and its suburbs. The 43-year-old from Bondurant stressed his conservative positions and his military combat experience with the U.S. Air Force in Iraq and Afghanistan as he appealed to voters.