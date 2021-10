FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — A Fort Madison man died Tuesday after being found with a stab wound in his apartment complex.

Fort Madison police were called to the apartment complex and found the man lying in an upstairs hallway, KHQA-TV reported. The man was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Police said the stabbing appeared to be an “intentional homicide."

The name of the man who died wasn't immediately released.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KHQA-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0