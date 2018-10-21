Fred Hubbell

Age: 67

Political Party: Democrat

Family: Charlotte, wife (m: 1976): three children

Education: University of North Carolina, bachelor of arts degree; University of Iowa College of Law, law degree; Harvard Graduate School of Business Program for Management Development, certificate program

Professional: chairman, Younkers retail department stores; president, Equitable of Iowa; chairman, Iowa Power Fund Board; interim director, Iowa Department of Economic Development; served on numerous educational and nonprofit boards of directors

Website: fredhubbell.com