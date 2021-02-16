Freeze prompts rolling outages in parts of Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A second day of Arctic temperatures prompted rolling power outages in Nebraska on Tuesday morning and a call to cut energy use in Iowa.

Residents in Nebraska experiences some of the coldest weather on record early Tuesday, putting a strain on the power grid that saw the state’s power utilities implementing rolling outages. In Omaha, the temperature bottomed out at 23 below zero overnight — the coldest in 25 years. In Lincoln, a record low of 31 below smashed the previous record of 18 below set in 1978.

Nebraska's largest utilities — the Omaha and Nebraska Public Power Districts — said the planned power outages ended by midmorning after about three hours of rotating outages. But more outages could be required later in the day and tomorrow as cold temperatures strain the power grid, so they were still urging customers to conserve electricity.

“We sit again in a tenuous situation while this weather event is still upon us,” said Tom Kent, the president and CEO of NPPD.