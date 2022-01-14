Friday could see snowfall totals over 6 inches in some parts of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Moderate but steady. That's the sort of snowfall residents in many parts of Siouxland might see throughout Friday.

In Sioux City, there's a chance that winter storms, expected to start before the morning rush hour, could deposit as much as six inches of snow while the total heading east toward Fort Dodge might hit about eight inches.

According to Philip Schumacher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, S.D., the earliest bit of snow for Sioux City might be on the lighter side before getting just slightly more intense during the day.

"Most of that snow is going to fall in the afternoon and evening time frame," Schumacher said.

To the northwest, in the Yankton, S.D. area, the National Weather Service is forecasting: Snow, mainly after 1 p.m. and a high near 34 degree with 10 to 15 mph winds. The expected accumulation for the daytime is less than one inch and two more possibly coming at night. Southwest of Sioux City, Wayne, Neb. could see similar totals to Yankton with snow most likely to fall after the noon hour.

To the northeast of Sioux City, Orange City is looking at three inches of snow during the day and two more inches, mostly before midnight, going into Saturday.

Due east, in Correctionville, the overall total could reach about five inches

Schumacher said where in a forecasted range the total actually ends up is dependent on where the heaviest snow band sets up.

"Right now, it’ll be just east of Sioux City. It’d only have to shift 25 miles and Sioux City could get more of that 6 inch range," he said.

In anticipation of Friday's storm, the South Sioux City Community School District announced on Facebook: "There will be no school tomorrow (1/14/22) due to the predicted weather and excessive student / staff absenteeism. There will be no Beyond the Bell services, no activities or practices tomorrow." Through 4 p.m. on Thursday, the Sioux City Community School District did not have such an announcement on Facebook though the cover photo on its page does read: "Winter is Here...late starts, early dismissals, or cancellations may occur."

Districts in Siouxland also reworked game starts. On Wednesday, the River Valley Community School District in Correctionville moved a game from Friday night to Thursday night at 6 p.m. That same day, Sioux City East tweeted out that boys and girls basketball vs LeMars, which was scheduled for Friday, was getting moved to Thursday due to the weather forecast.

Story last updated 4:30 p.m., Thursday

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

