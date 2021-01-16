From Baked Alaska to a guy with horns: notable riot arrests

Dominic Pezzola, 43, of New York is a former Marine identified as a Proud Boys member who was seen in video shattering an exterior Capitol window with a stolen Capitol Police riot shield before he and others climbed inside, the FBI said. The bearded man, whose nickname is “Spazzo,” also appears in a second video taken inside the building that shows him puffing a cigar in what he calls a “victory smoke,” according to a court filing. He is charged with destruction of government property, obstruction of an official proceeding and illegally entering a restricted building.

Jenna Ryan, 50, of Texas live-streamed a Facebook video walking with a group toward the Capitol and said, “We are going to (expletive) go in here" as they approached the door. “Life or death, it doesn’t matter. Here we go.” She then turned the camera to expose her face and said, “Y’all know who to hire for your Realtor, Jenna Ryan.” She told KTVT-TV in Fort Worth she didn't do anything violent, didn't realize there was violence and hoped Trump would pardon her. “I just want people to know I’m a normal person, that I listen to my president who told me to go to the Capitol, that I was displaying my patriotism." She faces a charge of knowingly entering or remaining in the restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.