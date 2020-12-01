From door knocking to messaging: How Republicans may have flipped Iowa's 2nd District

Hart, a 20-year teacher in rural schools and farmer who grew up in a politically divided household, focused on building coalitions in Congress that work toward pragmatic solutions and end the political division that has prevented solving issues such as climate change and immigration reform.

"We were laser focused on issue like rebuilding the economy, getting the pandemic under control, tackling corruption and expanding and building upon the Affordable Care Act," a Hart campaign official said. "That message did resonate in a lot of places, but that was hard because so much (outside) money was poured in on other issues."

Meanwhile, Republicans, in campaign stops and political ads, urged Iowans during a pandemic to send a doctor, a 24-year Army veteran and a former Iowa Department of Public Health director to Congress.

Miller-Meeks has stated and federal officials should continue to look for ways to open the economy, and balance the need to protect those who are vulnerable while also considering the effect that shutdowns have on people’s livelihoods and mental health.

While she lost her three previous runs for the seat in 2008, 2010 and 2014 to Loebsack, "with the power of incumbency off the table" and Trump winning the district in 2016, "we had confidence at the beginning of this campaign," Harris said.