 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Funerals set for two victims of Iowa tornadoes

Funeral plans are set for two of the seven people killed during a violent outbreak of tornadoes that struck central Iowa earlier this month

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Funeral plans are set for two of the seven people killed during a violent outbreak of tornadoes that struck central Iowa earlier this month.

The Des Moines Register reports that 64-year-old Rodney Clark's service will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at a cemetery in Madison County. The Clark's home in the Winterset area didn't have a basement. His family said he died while protecting his wife.

A funeral for 40-year-old Jesse Theron Fisher of Chariton will be at 4 p.m. Friday at a funeral home in Chariton. Fisher died when a tornado struck Red Haw State Park. A friend said Fisher was staying at the park at the time.

Four of the other victims were members of the same family — 63-year-old Melissa Bazley, 37-year-old Michael Bolger, 5-year-old Kinlee Bolger and 2-year-old Owen Bolger. Michael Bolger and his children, of Blue Springs, Missouri, were visiting the grandparents' home near Winterset.

People are also reading…

Also killed was 72-year-old Cecilia Lloyd, whose home was near Bazley's and Clark's.

The National Weather Service said the tornado was rated an EF-4, with peak winds of 170 mph (274 kph).

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: KrisAnne Hall talks about liberties lost

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News