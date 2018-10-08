Try 1 month for 99¢

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Voting has started for this year's general election in Iowa where voters will choose among candidates in competitive races for governor, five other statewide offices and the state's four congressional seats.

Politicians also are competing for votes in 19 Iowa Senate districts and more than 70 in the Iowa House.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Early voting rules in Iowa allow ballots to be cast in person beginning Monday at a county auditor's office. Voters also may request an absentee ballot to be mailed to their homes until Oct. 27. Completed ballots may be delivered in person to the county auditor's office or mailed back. They must be post-marked by Nov. 5 to be counted.

Iowa has 1.9 million active voters including 710,000 declaring no party, 644,000 registered as Republicans, 620,000 Democrats and 11,800 Libertarians.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments