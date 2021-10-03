Georgia artist's mural focuses on Vietnam War veterans

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — The latest Dubuque mural already has received plenty of praise, as evidenced by those driving past who honked and shouted their support as the artist worked on the piece.

Corban Lundborg, an artist and military combat photographer who lives in Atlanta, painted the mural on the side of the American Legion Post 6 building at 1306 Delhi St. The piece is based on an Associated Press photograph of two U.S. Marines walking through a landing zone during the Vietnam War.

“There’s not a lot of Vietnam photographs that were shot in color,” Lundborg said. “I like the unity of it, and it’s relevant to today. The Vietnam War was very controversial for a lot of reasons, but one of the underlying factors that everybody agrees on is recognizing the veterans.”

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports Lundborg began outlining the mural Sept. 19 and completed the piece a few days later, using a mix of acrylic paint and spray paint to complete the image. As he worked, he continuously referred to the AP photo on his phone.

The project is the result of a partnership between the American Legion and Voices Productions, the organization behind dozens of murals around Dubuque. Lundborg noted that he came to Dubuque in 2015 and 2016 to partake in other Voices Productions projects, as well.

Chuck Duggan, house manager for American Legion Post 6, said the post was contacted about two months ago about putting a mural on its building. He said three photos were presented as options for the mural, and he liked that the one selected predominantly featured the American flag.

Duggan said the Legion hosted a breakfast for around 300 people the day Lundborg began work on the mural, and most stopped by to check out its progress.

“I asked (Lundborg), ‘Is this the most attention that you’ve got while working?’ And he said, ‘By far,’” Duggan said.

Lundborg said he has been an American Legion member since 2017 and has been involved with the military since 2009. As a combat photographer, he does a lot of aircraft-focused internal work, he said.

He also has been dabbling in the arts since he was a kid, but he didn’t begin creating murals and other art until after he already had joined the military and got into tattooing.

The mural also will tie in to an upcoming Dubuque Museum of Art exhibit that will feature the photograph on which the mural is based.

Gary Stoppelman, executive director of the Dubuque Museum of Art, said the exhibit, “Vietnam: The Real War,” will be open from Nov. 13 to Feb. 6. The exhibit will feature 50 Associated Press photographs from the Vietnam War, as well as artifacts. The opening day of the exhibit will feature the presentation of the colors, playing “Taps” and reading names of those who died while serving in the war.

“The idea was how we tell the truth in war and how we can tell multiple perspectives of that story,” Stoppelman said. “The more inclusive we can be, the better the experience.”

He said several other community organizations will hold Vietnam War-centered events and discussions while the exhibit is open. This includes MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, which will share information about lingering health effects from the war, and University of Dubuque Sgt. Jeffrey Dodge Center, where an oral history of war stories will be recorded.

Stoppelman added that he was excited the Legion agreed to host the mural, which will give the upcoming exhibit an even broader reach.

“Thousands more people will be able to experience this,” he said of the mural. “We are connecting it to the fabric of the community.”

Bob Felderman, who is on the museum’s Board of Trustees and is American Legion Post 6’s second vice commander, said the Legion had been considering having a mural done for several years, and this one was “a perfect fit.”

He said the mural will stay up for at least the length of the exhibit and hopefully longer. While no official plans have been made yet, there is a possibility of having an annual series of murals honoring veterans from different wars in the future, he said.

“It’s a really great deal,” Felderman said. “We have members of the community that support veterans but also support the museum and arts and culture.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Telegraph Herald.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0