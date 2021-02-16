Georgia bill aims to block 'defunding' of police

“A lot of these things were dealing with mental health crises, with our police put into situations they really shouldn't have been,” Denson said.

Gaines, though, suggests that like Minneapolis, Athens needs to be spending more on policing to fill vacancies on its force. His proposal is supported by the Police Benevolent Association, the largest police group in Georgia.

“We believe this bill is a strong statement of support for our law enforcement officers and the citizens they protect across the state and will help ensure our local governments don’t defund our police service,” the association said in a statement Gaines read during the hearing.

In a nod to local concerns, Gaines says cities and counties can cut more than 5% if local revenues decline by more than that, and says that cities and counties with fewer than 10 officers are exempt. He also included a provision to allow governments to make larger capital expenditures for a year and not get locked in to higher levels of spending. Cities could also abolish their police forces and contract with counties for law enforcement if they guarantee equivalent levels of protection.

Georgia cities and counties oppose the bill, though, saying state lawmakers shouldn’t be wading into local decisions on how much to spend on governmental services.