Georgia man sentenced for misusing Iowa workers information
AP

Georgia man sentenced for misusing Iowa workers information

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to two years in prison for a money laundering scheme that used fraudulently obtained information from dozens of University of Iowa employees.

Edoghogho Collins Oloton, age 33, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, was sentenced Friday in federal court for conspiracy to commit money laundering, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. He will have to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.

Oloton worked with others to launder dozens of money orders bought with the fraudulent tax refunds. The scheme garnered more than $60,000 from the tax refunds of Iowa employees prosecutors said.

About $1.4 million in fraudulently obtained funds passed through bank accounts associated with the scheme between February and April of 2015. Oloton used some of the funds to buy a 2014 Mercedes Benz, E-class, convertible.

