Georgia Senate approves ban on 'defund the police' efforts

ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican backed bill to block “defund the police” movements in Georgia cities and counties is nearing final passage in the General Assembly.

Senators voted 36-15 on Thursday to limit governments' ability to cut police funding by more than 5% a year after Atlanta and Athens-Clarke County officials debated plans to cut or redirect spending following racial injustice protests last year.

Because the Senate made changes to the bill, it goes back to the House for more debate. The House can agree to the changes and send the measure to Gov. Brian Kemp, or demand talks to work out differences.

The measure is a response to arguments by protesters nationwide that minority communities are suffering from overpolicing and that governments should spend less on law enforcement and more on social service workers who could help address problems, but without guns and arrest powers.

“I think everyone sees the things going on around our country right now related to law enforcement and what this does is just guarantee the citizens of any community that they're not caught up in the politics that revolves around policing,” said Sen. Randy Robertson, a Cataula Republican. "It offers protection.”