Glendale man accused of custodial interference with a girl

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A Glendale man has been arrested for allegedly taking a 15-year-old girl out of state without her parents’ knowledge, police said Thursday,.

Police said 21-year-old Kadin Alexander Daniel is accused of buying plane tickets to Iowa for himself and the girl.

They said detectives were working with police in other states to investigate possible sexual conduct with a minor offenses that occurred within their jurisdiction involving Daniel.

The girl’s parents reported her as a possible runaway on May 20.

Police took a missing person’s report and the teen was entered into the national database as a missing/runaway juvenile.

Iowa police contacted the girl’s parents 12 hours later that she was found and was possibly with a former school employee, identified as Daniel.

Authorities said Daniel and the girl were believed to be communicating with each other through social media.

It was unclear Thursday if Daniel had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

