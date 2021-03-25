GOP 2024 contenders enter Iowa, wary of Trump's long shadow

They'll get a fair hearing, Henry County Republican chairwoman Nancy Amos said. But most in her southeast corner of Iowa want to see Trump run again.

“Oh, sure, we'll go and listen to them. It's not like we won't give others a chance," said Amos, who represents one of a string of Mississippi River counties Trump carried after Democrat Barack Obama had earlier. “It's just most of the talk is about Trump."

Trump's enduring popularity, however, doesn't mean everyone wants him to run again. Though Trump carried Crawford County — where Ecklund is GOP co-chairwoman — by more than 30 percentage points twice, she's encountered Republicans “ready to move on” and “tired of extreme controversy.”

Statewide, views of Trump have dimmed some since he carried Iowa by about eight percentage points in November. In The Des Moines Register’s March Iowa Poll, 53% of Iowans viewed the former president unfavorably and 45% favorably, about the reverse of a year ago.

In an unscientific measure, a straw poll of 1,000 attendees at the CPAC conference found that 97% of these devout conservative activists approved of the job Trump had done as president, though only 68% said he, now age 74, should run again in four years.