WASHINGTON -- Being three heartbeats from the presidency won’t change Sen. Chuck Grassley, the seventh-term Iowa Republican said Wednesday after Senate Republicans nominated him to be president pro tempore.
The president pro tempore, traditionally the most senior member of the majority party, is third in the line of presidential succession following the vice president and the speaker of the House.
“Don’t expect me to be anything other than Iowa’s U.S. senator, which is my life’s biggest honor,” Grassley said during his weekly conference call with Iowa reporters.
Siouxland's delegation in the Senate also won two other key leadership posts in the GOP caucus Wednesday.
Sen. John Thune of South Dakota climbed to the second-highest rung on the Senate Republican leadership ladder Wednesday with a promotion to majority whip.
Thune ran unopposed for the position, which came open after Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, was term limited out of the whip's job. According to Thune’s office, he is now the highest-ranking Republican U.S. senator in South Dakota history. Thune had served in the No. 3 Republican Senate leadership post as chairman of the Senate Republican Conference since 2012.
Whips are responsible for counting heads and rounding up party members for votes and quorum calls, and they occasionally stand in for the majority or minority leaders in their absence. The majority whip ranks behind only the majority leader among the leadership positions to which senators are elected by their colleagues.
Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa was elected Wednesday to her first leadership position in the Republican caucus. Ernst's elevation to vice chair of the Senate Republican Conference marked the first time a woman has been elected to a Senate GOP leadership position since 2010.
Ernst defeated Nebraska Sen. Den Fischer in the only contested leadership race.
Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who was re-elected majority leader, had made adding a woman to the GOP leadership team a priority for the new session that starts in January.
In an analysis of the Ernst-Fischer vote, the inside-Washington online publication The Hill stated: "Senate Republicans saw Ernst as someone who might be a better communicator for the conference on television, while Fischer garnered praise as someone who worked diligently behind the scenes to build relationships with members of GOP leadership."
"I seek to serve as a strong voice in leadership, while bringing new ideas & a fresh face to the team," Ernst tweeted after Wednesday's vote. "Whether I am fighting for our servicemembers & our country’s global interests, or finding solutions to rural America’s challenges–I seek to make Iowans & all Americans proud."
Grassley, 85, is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate Jan. 3 to succeed Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah as Senate pro tempore. Hatch is retiring at the end of this term.
The new responsibilities, which include opening the Senate each day and ceremonial functions, will not interfere with serving as a committee chairman, Grassley said.
In his new role, Grassley said he will “have a seat at the table” at Senate leadership meetings. Participating in those discussions along with Ernst is “exciting news for Iowans who can be sure their voices will be heard more than ever, leveraging even more leadership for Iowa in the nation’s Capital,” Grassley said.
He believes it’s the first time both Iowa senators have held leadership positions in the Senate majority. The only other Iowan to serve as president pro tempore was Sen. Albert Cummins, who was first chosen in 1919.
Grassley has been chairman of the Judiciary Committee for four years. He is considering whether to give up that role to be chairman of the Finance Committee, which he formerly chaired. He expects to announce his choice soon — after consulting with colleagues who would be affected by his decision.
Ernst, a retired officer in the Iowa Army National Guard, became the first female combat veteran in the Senate when she was elected to her first Senate term in 2014. The Red Oak native is expected to run for re-election in 2020.
“I’m grateful to my Senate colleagues for once again trusting me with a seat at the leadership table, providing me with the opportunity and platform to give issues that are important to South Dakota the national attention they deserve and continue to build on the pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda we’ve implemented over the last two years,” Thune said in a written statement.
Thune, a 57-year-old Murdo native, served in the U.S. House from 1997 to 2003 before beginning his service in the U.S. Senate in 2005. He is currently serving his third term in the Senate, having been re-elected in 2010 and 2016.
The man Thune beat in 2004 to gain election to the Senate, Tom Daschle, was a Democrat who was serving as Senate minority leader at the time and had previously served as majority leader.
Fischer, who was elected to her second term on Nov. 6, currently serves as an informal counselor on McConnell's leadership team.
The Rapid City Journal's Seth Tupper, the Lincoln Journal Star's Don Walton and the Sioux City Journal's Dave Dreeszen contributed to this story.