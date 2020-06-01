GOP targets widening Iowa House edge

That doesn’t make winning elections a slam dunk, though, because “Iowa’s a purple state and Iowa’s always going to be a purple state.”

“But I really feel that if you combine the quality of the candidates with voting trends it gives Republicans a one-two punch,” he said.

Neither does Highfill discount candidate quality, but said voting patterns are changing.

“It used to be a lot more bipartisan. People would vote for people based on who they are,” he said. “But more and more it’s becoming based on the party and national politics. Good or bad, that’s just the way the trend is going.”

Candidate quality is pretty much an unknown at this point, but banking on voters’ past performance may not be a surefire route to victory, said University of Northern Iowa political scientist Chris Larimer.

“Subnational elections are consumed by presidential politics in presidential election years,” he said, and that includes races such as legislative contests.

If the context surrounding the GOP and Trump is negative due to the handling of the pandemic and the economy, for example, “and voters are looking to write off all Republicans, then it will be a difficult year for the GOP,” he said.