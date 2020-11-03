GOP's Hinson pulling ahead of Finkenauer in Iowa US House 1 race

In addition to the usual issues — economy, health care and agriculture, for example — the coronavirus pandemic and an Aug. 10 hurricane-force derecho became focal points in the race.

Cedar Rapids was the epicenter of the storm that caused widespread destruction to homes, businesses and crops. When Trump visited Cedar Rapids, Hinson was among elected officials who spoke to him about community needs.

Finkenauer, whose Cedar Rapids home was among those damaged, urged the state to seek federal assistance more quickly. Finkenauer also introduced legislation calling for tax breaks for owners of homes damaged by the derecho as well as tax credits to help businesses keep employees on the job.

They also were at odds on the government response to COVID-19. Hinson supported the Paycheck Protection Program and Trump’s executive order extending unemployment benefits for workers thrown out of their jobs because of the pandemic.

Finkenauer called for federal funding for local and state governments that have seen tax revenue fall because of the economic shutdown and she wanted hazard pay for essential workers.

Finkenauer made history in 2018 when she was one of the first two women Iowans elected to the U.S. House. At 29, she also was the second youngest woman ever elected to Congress.