Gov. Reynolds: Staff analyzing when and where to reopen Iowa businesses

In 15 of Iowa’s 99 counties, there have been no confirmed cases of the virus so far.

“We’re testing so we understand what the scope is and areas where those (cases) are located. But there are a whole lot of other areas of the state that are doing really, really well,” Reynolds said.

“We’ll be able to look at the data from a statewide perspective, from a regional perspective, from a county perspective, right down to a community and a ZIP code. So by being able to really look at the data and apply the metrics at that level, we can take a look at starting to open up different areas of the state.”

The number of people hospitalized statewide increased, particularly in northeast Iowa’s Region 6 that includes Cedar Rapids and Waterloo.

In Region 6, 90 people were hospitalized — more than a 36 percent increase. Of those, 28 were in intensive care.

“We’re getting closer every day, but we aren’t quite there yet. We expect our numbers, and you’re going to see that, continue to increase over the next several days, especially as (new) sites open and more Iowans are tested,” Reynolds said. “We need to stay focused, (Iowans) continue to do your part, and together we will get through this and we’re going to be able to start opening Iowa back up.”